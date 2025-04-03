Does ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Really Lead to Love? How the Dating Show Works

Farmer Wants a Wife just kicked off its third season on FOX, and romantics everywhere are eagerly tuning in to see who the farmers will fall in love with.

The series is far from the first reality dating show, but this one is unique and seems to have captured the heart of America.

Perhaps it's the hot farmers or the silliness of making women from the city scoop cow manure — or, it could be the simple hope of finding love that keeps folks tuning in week to week.

What Is Farmer Wants a Wife?

When it comes to the show's premise, the name gives it away: Farmer Wants a Wife is centered around single farmers across the nation who are looking to find their soulmate. The appeal of the show is found in the details.

Farmer Wants a Wife features four men who work in agriculture who are looking to find the women they will spend the rest of their lives with. The series presents them with potential mates, who travel to live with the farmers on their property.

Here's where it gets fun:

Over the course of several weeks, the women will learn to tend to the farm while also hoping to win the heart of their respective farmer. In the end, the fellas will choose just one woman (each, of course) as the winner and hopefully embark on a lifetime of happiness.

The show actually made its debut in the U.K. in 2001 and has been successful in 32 other countries. Farmer Wants a Wife has contributed to 180 marriages and 410 children.

Farmer Wants a Wife was first introduced in the United States in 2008, but it failed after one season. Fortunately, FOX brought it back, and this time, it has been a big winner.

How Does the Show Famer Wants a Wife Work?

Farmer Wants a Wife is unlike other dating shows for a couple of reasons, besides just focusing on farmers looking for love. The series juggles four different love storylines at one time, checking in on all of the farmers and their ladies during each episode.

In the first episode, the farmers and all of the women are brought together under one roof. Viewers are introduced to the men and get to know their backstories before meeting the women.

All of the women are divided up into four groups, based on which farmer they are hoping to make a connection with.

At this point, there are eight women for each man, and they all partake in quick mini dates, with the hopes of making a good first impression. Once the mini dates are done, the men choose five women each to move into their homes with them on the farm.

To really spice things up, one special woman is selected by each farmer to have a 24-hour date on the farm before the other four women arrive the following day.

How Are the Women Eliminated on Farmer Wants a Wife?

The show's format doesn't operate like the Bachelor or Bachelorette. There are no roses that are handed out — or bushels of wheat, for that matter — and the farmers don't have to eliminate someone each week.

Instead, the men can say goodbye to anyone at any time if there is no connection. Similarly, any woman can leave at any point if she doesn't feel a spark.

What Do the Women Do on Farmer Wants a Wife?

While living on the farm, the women on Farmer Wants a Wife learn about what it takes to run things. The farmers teach them to harvest crops, sort cattle and even clean out the stalls. Yep, that means scoopin' manure, which makes for great television.

It's also the only way these farmers will learn who can fit into their world and who can't.

The farmers can also take their ladies on one-on-one dates to get to know them better. In addition, the show rounds up all of the contestants for a few group outings so all of the men and women can debrief with the other cast members.

Which Couples From Farmer Wants a Wife are Still Together?

The other kicker about Farmer Wants a Wife is that a farmer can finish the season alone. In the end, he does not have to select a woman, and if he does, she doesn't have to accept his offer to continue their relationship.

In Season 1 of Farmer Wants a Wife, three out of the four farmers walked into the sunset with their leading ladies. Only one was turned down at the end.

However, since filming wrapped and the season aired, the three famers who left the show with love are now single again. None of the couples from Season 1 are still together.

Season 2 was a more successful than the first, with two out of the four farmers finding love. One farmer finished the season alone, while another's relationship fizzled fairly quickly.

Fast-forward to today and two couples are still together: Mitchell and Sydney, as well as Nathan and Taylor.

Does Farmer Wants a Wife Really Work?

Truth be told, the track record of couples leaving the U.S. version of the show happily in love has not been great. But there have been relationships that have succeeded beyond filming.

At the end of the day, the show is still young, and who knows who else will find love on the farm?

Who Hosts Farmer Wants a Wife?

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife is hosted by actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is married to Brad Paisley. Promotional videos show the country singer making a few guest appearances this season.

Previously, Jennifer Nettles hosted the reality dating series for the first two seasons. After reuniting with Kristian Bush and reviving Sugarland, the two embarked on a tour with Little Big Town in 2024, which kept her from being available for filming a third season.

It's unclear who will host Season 4, if there is one.

Where to Watch Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3

Fans can tune in to watch Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX each Thursday at 9PM ET. The current season, as well as previous episodes, are available to stream on Hulu.