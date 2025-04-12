Brad Paisley didn't hold anything back while chatting with the farmers on this season of Farmer Wants a Wife!

The country singer's wife Kimberly is hosting Season 3 of the reality dating show, and on this week's episode, he spent some time with the fellas looking for love.

In a way, the farmers looking for love have a similar story to that of Paisley. After all, his wife was once a city girl before falling in love with a country boy.

Brad Paisley Relates to the Farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife

Paisley talked with the farmers about their prospective women in a clip posted to social media.

"Most of our girls live in bigger cities," farmer Matt says.

"I don't think any of my girls have been to Alabama," farmer Jay points out. "So, it's definitely gonna be different."

"I think it's a better match sometimes when vicariously you'll get to fall in love with the country again through them." the country veteran says reassuringly.

The "Mud on the Tires" singer asked the guys how many of the women have been sent home from their farms. Three of the farmers — Jay, John and Colton — have sent home one woman each, but Matt still has all five of his ladies on his California avocado farm.

"You can't just pick five," Paisley reiterates before saying, "These aren't baseball cards."

All joking aside, the country hitmaker tells them to pick up on who makes them the most nervous and to explore those feelings. He then wishes them well before leaving.

"Well good luck with all of it guys. And you, you have a problem," he says to Matt, once again calling him out for still having all of his women.

"No pressure, this is only your life," he adds.

Who Is Brad Paisley's Wife?

While chatting with the farmers, farmer Jay asked him when he knew that Kimberly was the one.

"Uh, when I saw Father of the Bride in 1991," he quips as the guys laugh.

But, it's the truth.

Paisley and Kimberly first met on the set of his music video for this 2002 song "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)." After seeing her play the role of Annie Banks in the movie and its sequel, he knew he wanted to find a girl like her.

He was drawn to the girl he saw on screen, saying he wanted to find someone like her. Years later, he got his chance with the woman behind the character. She not only became the lead in his video, but also his heart.

The couple married on March 15, 2003. They share two children; Williams "Huck" Huckleberry, 18, and Jasper Warren, 15.