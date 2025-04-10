Farmer Wants a Wife is already three episodes into Season 3, and the search for love is on! Come Episode 4 that's set to air Thursday (April 10), farmers Matt Warren, Jay Woods, Colton Hendricks and John Sansone will be visited by a past show couple!

Season 2 couple Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera will stop by the group’s first mixer that went down in Tennessee.

Fox let us exclusively share a clip from the upcoming Episode 4, where fans can watch their favorite Season 2 couple on their screens once again.

“We were excited to see them [the farmers and contestants],” Kolinsky begins. “We shared our story and how we could encourage them to give it their best shot at finding love.”

“When we pulled up, my emotions shifted I was so excited,” Errera says with a smile. “I don’t know what it is, being around so many people and cameras, I love to express myself.”

They both admitted that while they were cool, calm, and collected before, once they stepped out in front of everyone, nerves set in.

“There were 30 girls standing in front of me,” Errera recalls. “They are all so beautiful.”

Sydney and Mitchell won't be the only two making an appearance.

Kimberly Williams Paisley is the host of Season 3, so naturally having her husband Brad Paisley come on to give advice just makes sense.

The couple have been married since 2003, so they have a piece of advice or two to lend to these men looking for love.

Ahead of the episode, I had a chance to personally ask the farmers about their time with the singer.

“He gave us some advice on dating and told us about their story,” Farmer Matt Warren expresses. “He kind of made fun of me a little bit.”

The avocado and fruit farmer has been a fan musically of Paisley since he was a little kid. For him, it was surreal to be getting dating advice from the singer. He joked that Paisley poked fun of him a little for a specific issue Warren was running into.

“At that point, it was getting further into the show, and I hadn’t let any of my girls go,” he recalls. “Everyone else had let one or two go already. He called me out on that.”

“I don’t think he liked the way you were looking at Kim,” Farmer John quips.

With the power couple having been married for 22 years, they’re a duo Warren admires.

“They have a similar story,” he starts. “He’s a country guy and grew up that way. She’s from New York and acting, so he had to kind of drag her out to the country, but she ended up loving it.”

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, Episode 4 airs on Fox on Thursday, (April 10) at 8PM CT.