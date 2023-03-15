Remember When Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Met?

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The couple have one of country music's sweetest love stories, and it started way back in 1991, when the singer first spotted Kimberly.

The first time Paisley saw his future wife wasn't in person, but rather on a movie screen.

According to Good Housekeeping, Paisley was watching Father of the Bride with a former girlfriend, and there appeared Kimberly in her breakout role of Annie Banks, the daughter of Steve Martin's George Stanley Banks.

Four years later, Paisley saw Kimberly yet again, this time under very different circumstances. His girlfriend had recently broken up with him (to be with his best friend), and he went to see Father of the Bride Part II by himself. It was in that lonely movie theater that his future wife truly made an impact on him.

"I thought, she seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find," he told Good Housekeeping.

Between then and the moment he finally met Kimberly in person, Paisley was working his way up in the country music world, releasing his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999, then his sophomore album, Part II, in 2001. His second album and its title track "Part Two" was somewhat inspired by the Father of the Bride sequel and that breakup he went through years earlier. In the song, he wishes that real life could have a "part two" like in the movies, and that he'd get a second chance with his long lost love.

Unbeknownst to Paisley, while he was singing heartbreak songs, he was about to meet the love of his life.

Paisley's humorous 2002 hit single "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" was also included on his Part II album, and when it came time to create the music video, a certain actress came to mind to play his love interest: Kimberly Payne Williams. He booked her, and the two met for the very first time on the set of his music video shoot.

"It felt natural to ask her to be in it," Paisley said, according to The Boot. "Even though I didn't know if she was married, divorced or just out of rehab."

Paisley and Kimberly made comedy magic in one of the funniest country music videos in memory. Kimberly plays the part of the unhappy girlfriend whose boyfriend is— yet again — choosing to go fishing instead of spending time with her. In keeping with the song's story, she gives him an ultimatum: If you go fishing, we're done.

Paisley's character makes the wrong choice, and by the end of the first chorus, Kimberly is throwing his things out the front door. There are other elements of the video that make viewers laugh — like a fight on the Jerry Springer show that involves Little Jimmy Dickens, of all people — but it's Paisley and Kimberly's acting that make it so special.

Although "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" is not a romantic song, the filming of the music video was the spark Paisley and Kimberly's relationship. They married on March 15, 2003, at the Stauffer Chapel at Pepperdine University. They have two sons, Huck and Jasper.

