Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Wedding Ring Broke Right Before 20th Anniversary

Just weeks before celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley says that her wedding ring broke.

The couple will mark two decades of marriage on March 15, 2023.

"This is how I know that I've been married for 20 years," the actress jokes during a visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show. "My ring cracked. It broke."

"I got this little cut on my finger," she continues. "And I was like, 'Oh, it's my wedding ring. Oh dear.'"

Williams-Paisley was not wearing the ring during the interview, opting for a temporary replacement.

The actress is celebrating another anniversary this year: Her non-profit the Store is turning three in 2023. The free grocery store — a charitable project with her country star husband — opened its door just before the pandemic, which she admits was a blessing.

"It's a free referral-based grocery store for facing food insecurity," she explains. "We opened right before the pandemic, which was really perfect timing."

"The whole idea is that people can go into the store and they can shop, you know, then make choices for their family instead of getting a handout or something," she adds.

Williams-Paisley was on the show to talk about her new movie Jesus Revolution, which is now in theaters. The film also stars Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer and Joel Courtney and details the Jesus movement that started in California in the late 1960s. It's based on a book of the same name.