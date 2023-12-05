Could a team-up between Brad Paisley and country-curious rapper Post Malone be in the works? It seems likely, but Paisley's not ready to spill all the details just yet.

Post came up during Paisley's Monday night (Dec. 4) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After Paisley confirmed that he's at work on a new album, show host Jimmy Fallon wondered whether that project would include a Post duet — and the country singer said it's certainly possible.

"Well, we'll see," Paisley says, though he clarifies they've been working on something in the studio together — a fact evidenced by a snapshot of the two of them together that Paisley shared last month.

"I worked with him a couple of night. To tell you how he rolls ... I'm hoping whatever we do in the future, we have to have some set rules," Paisley jokes. "I was there all night one night. And the other night, I went home a little earlier, and he calls me at 11AM, and says 'Hey, if you can fix that one guitar part in the studio today, I'm going to bed.' And that was 11AM."

"You can't roll with him," the country star concludes.

Post Malone's relationship with Paisley dates back a ways: He famously covered the country hit "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" during Matthew McConaughey's "We're Texas" fundraiser benefit in 2021, and gave such a memorable rendition that Paisley temporarily changed his TikTok bio to read, "I write songs for Post Malone."

That song aside, Post has always loved country music and has flirted with the idea of putting out a full country record. In late November, after performing a Joe Diffie tribute with Morgan Wallen and Hardy at the 2023 CMA Awards, the rapper confirmed during a Twitch livestream that he's making headway on a country album.

Now, it's not a question of whether Post Malone and Paisley have collaborated — they definitely have — it's a question of whose album will deliver the results. Post and Paisley are both at work on albums, and either tracklist could include a duet.

"I love him. He's the greatest guy and he loves country music," Paisley adds. "We'll see if we do something. You never know."

During his visit to the set of The Tonight Show, Paisley also performed his new song, "Son of the Mountains." That track is one of two new songs spotlighting the singer's upbringing in West Virginia; the other of those songs is "The Medicine Will," a darker, more banjo-driven ballad that focuses on the impact of the opioid epidemic on the state.