Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams’ Free Store Is Bringing Kids Holiday Magic

It's been well over four years since Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, broke ground on their free, year-round grocery store nonprofit company, the Store.

The organization combats food insecurity in the Nashville area by providing free groceries to qualifying families on a referral basis, and offers those it serves the dignity of being able to choose their own food and have a traditional "grocery store" shopping experience.

Now, for the first year ever, the Store's model is also offering free options for families to shop for holiday toys for their kids. The first-ever Toy Store officially launched over the weekend, providing a selection of kids' gifts for the families served by the original grocery store.

A variety of sponsors and donors contributed more than 1,000 toys and $20,000 to make the event happen. An additional 1,000 toys came from the First Responders Children's Foundation, an organization that partners with Paisley's record label, Universal Music Group Nashville.

On social media, Paisley and his wife offered fans a look inside the finished product and thanked those who made the event possible, donating not only toys but also musical instruments, clothes, wrapping paper and more.

"Our customers will have great choices when they shop for their families this holiday season, adding to what we hope will be another moment of feeling dignified and loved," the caption reads.

In another post, Paisley took fans on a video tour of the Toy Store.

"Kids basically come in. They pick out what they want. Our job is to make sure that they get the kind of Christmas that they maybe didn't think they were gonna have this year," he explains. "They've got the craziest, amazing toys that were donated by great companies, and it's magical. I just love what we're doing, and hopefully, it's just gonna grow from here."

Speaking to the Associated Press, Paisley underscored the importance of a dignified shopping experience, which is emphasized both at the Store and its holiday toy iteration.

"The emotional aspect of being able to get your child something your child wanted versus something to just sort of get you through the holidays, that's such a load off the minds of somebody who maybe didn't think they were going to be able to do that," the singer poiints out.

To learn more about the Store, visit its website.

