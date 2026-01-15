Brad Paisley sure has a lot of things to be proud of, but all pale in comparison to one moment he had with his own son and Rolling Stones legend, Mick Jagger.

The "Mud On The Tires" singer sat down with Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show where he tells the tale of legendary status.

"They had me open up a show or two for the stones and I said to Mick, 'I got this bar/recording studio on my farm in Nashville, its real secluded, you ought to come to town and we'll write, record and hang out.'"

Paisley said to his surprise, about a month later, Jagger reached back to him and said "When you wanna do that."

What is Brad Paisley's Proudest Moment?

Paisley says "One of my proudest moments, ever, is when Huck, my oldest, was probably 8 and we're sitting at my bar and I made Huck a Shirley Temple."

He continues, "I made Mick something harder, and myself something and we're sitting around and Huck's just sitting there nursing his drink like he's Norm from Cheers, and here's Mick having a beer next to my son."

But wait, there's a whole lot more.

Paisley continues with the epic story, saying, "This is my proudest moment, but he [Huck] turns to Mick and says, 'Mick, was Muddy nice?' Mick says 'excuse me?' Then he says 'Muddy Waters, was he nice?'"

Paisley admits at that exact moment he was thinking "What in the hell is happening?" Then, Paisley says, in his best Jagger voice, 'Yeah, yeah, he was great. He was so nice to us, he was a major influence on the Stones."

Get our free mobile app

The country legend then says his son says "'That's cool, I always wondered,' and then gets up and walks away with his drink. That's the best moment I ever had as a parent."

Who Was Muddy Waters?

Muddy Waters was an famous blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter whose music bridged the Delta blues traditions of the South with the electrified urban blues that shaped rock ’n’ roll.

Read More: Remember When Brad Paisley Scored His First No. 1 Hit?

You can hear how his music shaped both rock 'n' roll acts as well as country music back in the day and still to this day.

Muddy Waters sang blues music, check out 17 Country Song Lyrics That Perfectly Describe Our Winter Blues.