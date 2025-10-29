Brad Paisley turned 53 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 28), but he's still a kid at heart. Just look at the birthday gift he requested!

Most adults might request a luxury item, new electronic gadget or perhaps a new item of furniture for their home. And in a way, Paisley did, too.

But his birthday request was a massive winged dragon.

That's right: Paisley asked for an eight-foot-tall Wyvern Dragon Animatronic, which is for sale in the Halloween section at Home Depot.

The singer's wife Kimberly Williams Paisley joked about the gift on social media, posting a photo of the dragon her husband asked for, compared to the cold plunge tank she requested when it was her birthday.

"What she asked for for her birthday," Williams Paisley wrote, over a photo of her immersing herself in the plunge tank.

"What he asked for for his," she wrote in a second slide, sharing a photo of the dragon.

"The dragon is waiting for you back home," she added.

It's not entirely clear what Paisley hopes to do with the dragon, though it'll probably feature in the family's Halloween display.

An unboxing video of the item posted by the Happy Haunting YouTube channel shows how the dragon lights up and moves, and also gives you a sense of just how massive this thing is in person.

Brad Paisley's Historic Birthday National Anthem Performance

Paisley's birthday was remarkable for another reason, too.

On Monday (Oct. 27), he sang the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

That game wound up lasting a whopping 18 innings and extending past midnight, into Paisley's birthday.

There's only one other 18-inning World Series game in the league's history, and that one was another Dodgers game that took place in 2018.

The kicker? Paisley sang the national anthem for that game, too!

In fact, ESPN reports that Paisley has sung the national anthem for a whopping four world series games that produced extra innings over the past decade.

Paisley jokingly called himself "Mr. More Baseball" to Variety after this week's game.

"I'm available also for football," he said. "I'd like to see that go into more quarters as well."

The country star is a noted Dodgers fan, and many of his fellow baseball fans think his national anthem performances are a lucky boost — both for long, exciting games and for an eventual Dodgers victory. Both the 18-inning games Paisley played the national anthem for resulted in a Dodgers win.

With that kind of remarkable luck — well, Paisley deserves an eight-foot-tall birthday dragon.