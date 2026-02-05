Someone new is going to ask you to "See the USA In Your Chevrolet" during opening ceremonies for the Olympic Winter Games. Country singer Brooke Lee is the face and voice of the motor company's new advertisement.

It's a twist on one of the most iconic car commercials of all time. Throughout the 1950s, Dinah Shore performed the song as she hosted the Chevy-sponsored Dinah Shore Show.

Then, in 1964 and again in 1973, Chevy had an Impala air-lifted to the top of Castle Rock (Utah) for TV and print ads. That's where you'll find Lee, a 26-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native who's called Nashville home for five years.

“The coolest part (about the job) was telling my grandparents because they knew every word to the song," she tells Taste of Country with a huge smile. "They were so excited!”

Getting there was no easy feat. A helicopter airlifted crew and equipment to the top of the rock. Then — with wind whipping her hair extensions around on a crisp January morning — Lee sat on the tailgate of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and filmed several takes, singing with and without guitar. She loved every minute of it.

“I’ve never felt so tiny and surrounded by the world before. It was amazing," she shares, describing purple snow-capped mountains and red desert around her.

Who Is Brooke Lee?

If you believe Nashville to be a 10-year town, then Brooke Lee is smack dab in the middle of her journey. She's grown as a person and artist since leaving Charlotte at 21. Wade Bowen, Lukas Nelson and producer Danielle Blakey are three people she credits with giving her a lift when she needed it.

The timing of the commercial was fortuitous. She had just finished an EP that's slated for later this year, so she had music at the ready should the new advertisement lead to increased exposure. "Burn To Black" was written about the end of a 4-year relationship and it's her latest song.

Expect more new music in February as well. "I personally am a really big traveler," she says. "I wanted (the EP) to be a project that was a road trip so having a commercial with a road trip ... it just felt like everything aligned."

"See the USA In Your Chevrolet" has popped up again and again in the 70-plus years since it was first recorded and made famous. Leo Corday and Leon Carr wrote the jingle and others like Pat Boone and the cast of Glee have reinterpreted it.