Landman has introduced a new character as a potential love interest for tightly wound corporate lawyer Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace), and if you're wondering where you've seen him before, the answer is, "More places than you might have realized."

Who Plays Charlie on Landman?

British actor Guy Burnet plays Charlie on Landman.

The show introduced the character during Season 2, Episode, 4, titled "Chasing Rainbows." Rebecca and Charlie met at random on a plane, and she ended up getting drunk with him during the flight because of her fear of turbulence, which led to her uncharacteristically letting her hair down.

landman season 2 Emerson Miller, Paramount+ loading...

They ended up having a one-night stand — or so it seemed. However, Charlie turned up again in Episode 6, when Rebecca was referred to a scientist who could explain how their offshore drilling project works.

That turned out to be Charlie, and from the looks of things, he and Rebecca may be on their way to a full-blown romance.

What Are Some of Guy Burnet's Acting Credits Besides Landman?

Though he's not a household name, Burnet is a very familiar face on television, especially recently.

He got his start in his native England, where he established himself as an acclaimed theater actor before appearing in a string of British television productions, most notably the long-running soap opera Hollyoaks.

According to IMDb, he played Craig Dean on that show from 2002-2011.

Burnet has made the transition to American television in more recent years with roles on Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire, The Affair, Hand of God and more.

His most recent credit prior to landing the role on Landman was playing Theodore Chips on eight episodes of Fubar in 2015. That show starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It's not clear how long his role on Landman will last, but it seems to be expanding.

How Did Guy Burnet Get the Role on Landman?

He won the role in a most unusual manner after meeting showrunner Taylor Sheridan at a boxing gym.

“He went off and I got a text saying, 'Hey listen, Taylor Sheridan is interested in you,'" Burnet recalled in an interview with Taste of Country.

They ran into each other again in New York, where they sealed the deal in the same unusual way.

“He’s like, 'There is my new employee,'” Burnet recalls. “I was like, 'Excuse me?' He said, 'Come over here,' and we sat down and he said, 'You’re going to be Indiana Jones.'"

Landman continues to air every Sunday via Paramount+.