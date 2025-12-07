Landman Season 2, Episode 4 began streaming on Sunday (Dec. 7), and the new episode brought a funeral, an emotional reunion and an unexpected offer that revealed some of the major characters in a new light.

What Happens to Tommy Norris in Landman Season 2, Episode 4?

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) begins the episode by getting ready for his mother's funeral, which is bound to be a difficult occasion.

It's made harder by the fact that with the exception of his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), nobody has any good memories of her.

In the restaurant after the service, Tommy explains that he found his mother face-down in the bathtub when he was 14, and 911 had to walk him through CPR to save her life — after which she kicked him in the face and went to the kitchen to make herself another drink.

He says his father was "too weak" to ever leave, "so I left them all," and he hadn't been back in that town ever again until his mother died.

"I didn't come here to mourn her passing," he says in one revealing moment. "I came here to celebrate it."

Later, he tells an upset Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) that he'd had a sister who died from SIDS at four months, and that his mother could never risk loving anything or anyone ever again after that pain, which changed her for the rest of her life — and his father had wasted his by running away and hoping she would eventually return.

It's a powerful father-daughter moment that lends more depth to both characters.

What Happens With Cooper and Ariana in Landman Season 2, Episode 4?

Cooper (Jacob Lofland) goes to Ariana's (Paulina Chavez) house to get his sports jacket, and when she finds out he's going to his grandmother's funeral, she insists on going with him, which is his first sign that maybe there's still a chance for them.

She tells him that if he loved her as much as he says, he would have fought for her, and he tells her that he was doing exactly what she asked when he left.

After the service and the uncomfortable family scene that unfolds, she tells him she thinks she understands him better and that she can't believe how kind he turned out be, given his raising.

She also tells him that it's now clear to her why he doesn't value being near family as much as she does, but it's "everything" to her, and he should have asked her before trying to plan a future for both of them.

"Next time I kick you out, you don't just leave and stay gone," she tells him, adding that he needs to reflect on what he did and apologize, then come home.

They end up reconciling, but not before Cooper appears to learn one of life's hardest relationship lessons.

"Pretty simple. All I'm going to do is ask you everything," he says.

What Happens to Cami Miller on Landman Season 2, Episode 4?

Cami Miller (Demi Moore) is at a crossroads, both personally and in business. She goes to visit Monty's (Jon Hamm) grave and tells him she's tying really hard not to be mad at him for the mess he left her, and she thanks him for the ring she found in his closet that he'd gotten for their 30th anniversary.

"I thought we'd have 20 more," she says in a powerful moment.

Cami then decides to list their house, and she takes a meeting with Gallino (Andy Garcia) hoping to secure his investment, not knowing that his money comes from cartel business.

What Happens to T.L. Norris in Landman Season 2, Episode 4?

T.L. also attends his late wife's funeral, and afterward, he shares a story from before she went dark that reveals why he had tried so hard to continue to love her over the years.

What Else Happens on Landman Season 2, Episode 4?

Elsewhere in the episode, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) is tasked with dealing with the legal fallout from a fatal crash at one of the company's pump jacks.

However, we see a very different side of her character, too, when she gets drunk on the plane on the way and ends up having a one-night stand with a charming man she just met.

Are we wrong to wonder if he's a plant meant to distract her?

The episode ends with Tommy offering to take T.L. in and give him the chance to come live with him and Angela and be a part of their lives — largely because Angela (Ali Larter) insists.

"Second chances don't come around that often, and this one ain't ever coming around again for either one of us," he tells his father — and just like that, a second, most unexpected reconciliation takes place.

When Does the Next Episode of Landman Air?

Landman debuts news episodes every Sunday via streaming on Paramount+

