During Season 2 of Landman, actor Jacob Lofland’s character, Cooper, finds himself deeply in love. Throughout the season, viewers watch Cooper and Ariana navigate admiration, tension and the roadblocks their romance faces — ultimately leading to an engagement.

Ahead of the show’s finale, Lofland shared in an interview that the proposal scene in Episode 7 took him by surprise. He admits he’s not nearly as romantic as Cooper.

“I’m not a very creative person,” he says when discussing what he thinks Cooper’s wedding should look like. “Let’s go back to that backyard, have a few people over and get married. That’s why we should probably leave that one to Taylor.”

Lofland keeps his personal love life largely private and doesn’t share much on social media, but he did briefly open up about his fiancée’s reaction to the on-screen proposal.

“I think Cooper is a lot more romantic than Jacob is,” he laughs. “Those rose petals — when I saw them for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh wow, they went all out.’ I wouldn’t have even thought about it.”

“My poor fiancée is in for it,” he continues. “She was like, ‘OK, when are we actually going to do this thing? You’ve been dragging me along for how long?’ It didn’t help me in that respect.”

Thankfully, it’s all in good fun. While no further details have been shared about the actor’s personal wedding plans, time will tell whether fans will get an on-screen wedding with Cooper and Ariana in Season 3.

In What Ways Is Jacob Like Cooper?

Lofland admits that he doesn’t always know what he’s doing and sees that same quality in Cooper.

“Just trying to jump up and make something work,” he explains. “Making a few bad decisions before you make the right one. The way he looks at things — the demeanor — that’s really the connection between me and the character. We are the same person at this point.”

How Did He Physically Prepare for His Landman Fight Scenes?

The actor didn’t do extensive training for his more physical scenes in Seasons 1 and 2. However, when it came to the scene involving Ariana, Johnny and Cooper in Episode 9, more preparation was required.

“We did almost a full week of practice,” Lofland shares. “We worked on throws, since it was straight over the back onto concrete. There were definitely some dangerous elements to it.”

Beyond the physical demands, Lofland admits that Ariana’s sexual assault scene was especially impactful.

“You get into that situation, and it feels as real as possible,” he says. “Watching it — even though we know it isn’t reality — will stick with you.”

Is There a Season 3 of Landman ?

Paramount announced on Dec. 5, 2025, that it had renewed Landman for a third season.

The news followed strong ratings for the Season 2 premiere, which aired Nov. 16. No additional details about the upcoming season have been released.

Forbes speculates that Season 3 could debut in November 2026, following the release pattern of the show’s first two seasons.