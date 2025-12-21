Landman Season 2, Episode 6 began airing on Sunday (Dec. 21), and the new episode delivered more romance, a confrontation that draws the cops and more as the show's second season continues to surprise.

What Happens to Tommy on Landman Season 2, Episode 6?

Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) continues to deal with nothing but a steady diet of putting out fires during Landman's Season 2, Episode 6, titled "Dark Night of the Soul."

Among his concerns are the ongoing fallout from M-Tex's finances, his son Cooper's (Jacob Lofland) bad deal with investors tied to a cartel, his fraught relationship with his aging father, TL (Sam Elliott), and Angela's (Ali Larter) seeming need to pre-spend every penny he could ever conceivably earn.

But his main concern is Cami's (Demi Moore) increasingly cozy relationship with Gallino (Andy Garcia), which has become so trusting, so quickly that she essentially overrules Tommy during an important negotiation.

She insists that he strike a deal with Gallino for his investment — a very dangerous deal, given the fact that he is the head of a major drug cartel.

Even Gallino himself later warns Tommy that he has to get Cami to trust him, or others will poison her against him.

What Happens With TL on Landman Season 2, Episode 6?

TL insists on accompanying Tommy on a business run to Ft. Worth, where he sees a former colleague.

He ends up in a confrontation with his former co-worker after he says something about his late wife.

After Tommy intervenes with the police, TL tells his son that he's actually glad he doesn't understand what happened to his mother, because losing their daughter twisted her in ways even he could not understand.

As the episode ends, TL is happily dancing with Angela in a bar, and it seems as if he really is learning to embrace his newfound family and let himself experience joy again.

However, there's a dark sense of foreboding hanging over the scene — especially when Tommy tells Gallino that TL's story is "over."

We won't be surprised if Sam Elliott is considering new roles by the end of Landman Season 2.

What Happens With Cooper + Ariana on Landman Season 2, Episode 6?

Ariana tells her late husband's mother that while she never expected it, she loves Cooper and wants to marry him, leading to a potentially very awkward meeting with him.

However, her concerns appear to be settled after she meets him and sees how serious he is about Ariana, and soon she's teaching him how to grill and make salsa, as well as telling him to come to "grandmother" any time he needs to vent.

There's still the question of how Cooper is going to afford a ring, which Angela handily solves by offering the one Tommy gave her.

That has the side effect of leaving her in need of a new one — and as Tommy laments, "$100,000 ain't gonna scratch the surface" of what she'll pick out for herself.

TL warns Tommy toward the end of the episode that his own life is ticking way, and that he needs to make as many memories as he can, while he still can.

Given Taylor Sheridan's penchant for grand, sweeping romantic drama, is anyone going to be surprised if we see a double wedding by the end of Landman Season 2?

What Else Happens on Landman Season 2 Episode 6?

Elsewhere, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) goes to a scientist employed by M-Tex to get clarification about the offshore drilling project — only to find that the man in question is her recent one-night stand, Charlie (Guy Burnet).

While she tries to resist him, he has a way of getting past her inhibitions, and she agrees to dinner with him.

Hmmm ... why do we think this isn't going to be a one-night stand for very much longer? But that could get even more complicated, so she has also asked him to head up the drilling project.

What Happens Next on Landman Season 2?

Landman airs new episode every Sunday via Paramount+ streaming.

