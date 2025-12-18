There was a moment during last week's episode of Landman that seemed to be far more important than the two seconds of screen time it received.

Season 2 of Landman is halfway through, with Ep. 6 (of 10) slated for Sunday (Dec. 21) on Paramount+.

Season 3 was confirmed earlier in December, although no timeline was given for the show.

Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast team breaks down episodes every Tuesday.

Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Angela (Ali Larter) were just back from a birthday party and were putting away groceries in preparation of the pirate dinner. TL (Sam Elliott) is enjoying their energy (the "cackling crows"), and at one point he pays his granddaughter a tremendous compliment.

READ MORE: 11 Shocking Landman Facts

He tells her that she looks just like "her."

Get our free mobile app

Looks like who?

Ainsley asked the same question, but we knew he meant his late wife, before a soul-shattering tragedy wrecked their lives together. Her simple response and his endearing look may have just set up a great tragedy.

What Happened During Landman, Ep. 5?

Season 2 of Landman has lacked the explosive action Season 1 gave us. None of the primary characters has been wounded or hospitalized, and there really doesn't seem to be any threat of danger beyond a potential insurance lawsuit.

landman Emerson Miller, Paramount+ loading...

Last week, Gallino / Dan Morrel (Andy Garcia) and M-Tex owner Cami (Demi Moore) bonded in a way that should have Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) worrying about his job. Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ariana (Paulina Chavez) grew even closer, with the young Norris even driving seven hours to ask for her father's permission to marry her.

There was a fair bit of math required to make sense of why Tommy believes Cooper's oil franchise is a sham, and even more needed to make sense of M-Tex's money woes. TL;DR version there: they have $400 million but can't access it at the moment. Thus, Gallino's interest in a loan.

landman season 2 Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Landman, Season 2 Episode 6 Preview:

Episode 6 of Landman is called "The Dark Night of the Soul," and a trailer reveals Gallino taking another meeting with Cami, plus one with Tommy. The dialogue suggests he's trying to drive a wedge between the two partners, but he's a very cunning villain, if he's a villain at all.

The other major part of the 30-second teaser for this week is TL finding trouble at the rodeo. This is the episode that finds him punching a man, and the Dutton Rules podcast believes it's because he's drinking again.

The elder Norris is a tragic character in spite of his pluck and good cheer. Tragic characters are prone to tragedy, which has our hearts hurting for Ainsley.

She's going to grow close to her grandfather for the very first time, but his demons will emerge, or he'll pass before she has a chance to really appreciate the relationship.

That's why the "you look like her" line of dialogue from last week stings so bad. It's endearing but worrisome, just like every single photo that Paramount+ shared of Ep. 6 ahead of this Sunday's episode premiere.

'Landman' Season 2 Episode 6 Pictures Spell New Troubles Pictures shared ahead of Landman Episode 6 find the show's star's looking very, very troubled. This Sunday's (Dec. 21) episode promises rising tensions between Tommy and Cami a whole new round of approvals for Cooper, as he plans to marry Ariana. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes