Pictures shared ahead of the Landman Season 2 finale are pretty generic, except for one.

The main characters look to be posing casually for the cameras, not amid action important to how Ep. 10 will end. Then there's the picture in the police chief's office — who is that guy?

Season 2 of Landman wraps up with Episode 10 on Sunday (Jan. 18).

Season 3 has already been confirmed but there's no details about filming.

The Paramount+ show is one of the most popular streaming shows.

Landman, Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

The penultimate episode of Landman Season 2 was pretty fluffy until the end. Ainsley has some roommate drama at TCU and TL gets pretty flirty with his physical therapist, Cheyenne.

This action was interesting, but not consequential until Cami Miller (Demi Moore) pulls Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) aside at the rig launch party. She tells him that the president of her company cannot be adverse to the very thing that founded it. He presses for further explanation and she tells him he's fired.

Plenty of Landman viewers saw that coming as Tommy has been raining on Cami's optimism all season long. Few predicted what came next.

Ariana is sexually assaulted in the alley behind the bar she works at and Cooper rescues her. Then he beats the brains out of her attacker, Johnny. His condition is unknown at the end but security cameras caught it all on camera. Are charges coming?

Landman Season 2 Finale Preview

The trailer for Ep. 10 indicates Cooper and/or Ariana are in big legal trouble. She's told to get a lawyer so she calls Rebecca, who will surely have a fun time defending them against attorneys representing a rapist.

Tommy's path forward is less clear. Now that he's no longer working for M-Tex, what is compelling him to meet with Gallino?

Here are pictures shared by Paramount+ ahead of Episode 10, titled "Tragedy and Flies." The seventh picture is the one that's really worrying.

Who is that man with his back turned? He surely has something to do with Cooper's troubles, but how serious will the charges be and will they stick?

That's the pressing question ahead of the Season 2 finale, which will be broken down in full next week during another live episode of the Dutton Rules podcast.

