Guy Burnet plays Charlie Newsom on Landman, and during an interview with Taste of Country, the actor spilled to us about everything, from how he and costar Kayla Wallace worked on their chemistry, down to how Burnet snagged his role.

“Kayla and I built our chemistry before we even started filming,” he begins. “We talked about life, got to know each other. We tried to bring this element to the characters.”

During Episode 6, their characters, Rebecca and Charlie, take their relationship to the next level. Charlie goes in for a passionate kiss, and the heat is turned up.

“Those passionate kissing moments, you need two people who are game to do this,” he says with a smile. “You’ve also got to like each other to some degree. I think the audience can tell when it’s fake.”

He made sure to note that the chemistry was strictly professional, expressing how much he also respected Wallace’s husband throughout the process.

“She has a very nice and handsome husband who we like very much,” he says, laughing. “You’re also in the character and have to bring that fire to it.”

How Did Guy Burnet Land His Role as Charlie on Landman?

The actor didn’t seek out the role. It was offered to him after a serendipitous run in with Landman creator Taylor Sheridan.

Burnet hadn’t even seen the Yellowstone universe shows, only Sheridan's movies.

“We came up to each other at a boxing gym and started chatting away,” he begins. “He went off and I got a text saying, 'Hey listen, Taylor Sheridan is interested in you.'”

Time passed and Burnet didn't hear from Sheridan’s team, but then as fate would have it, they ran into each other again in New York City.

“He’s like, 'There is my new employee,'” Burnet recalls. “I was like, 'Excuse me?' He said, 'Come over here,' and we sat down and he said, 'You’re going to be Indiana Jones.'"

What Does Guy Burnet Say About His Landman Co-Stars?

As we had hoped, the actor didn’t just spend time with acting legends Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott on screen.

Burnet went on to share that he, Thornton, Elliot, and Andy Garcia would often grab a drink at the bar together in the hotel they were staying at. He knew that time was special.

Burnet also spent individual time with Thornton.

“We would go to our trailer, grab a Michelob Ultra and just philosophy about life until I don’t know when in the morning,” the actor shares.

How Many Episodes Are Left in Landman Season 2?

The Paramount+ show will air Season 2, Episode 7 on Sunday (Dec. 28). Season 2 consists of 10 episodes in total.

Landman airs new episode every Sunday via Paramount+ streaming.