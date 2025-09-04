Landman has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming second season, and the show is stepping on the gas as it heads into the new episodes.

A new trailer for Landman Season 2 shows Billy Bob Thornton back in character as Tommy Norris, who works securing mineral rights and managing projects for a West Texas oil company. The job often forces him to skirt legal and ethical issues, which creates a lot of the show's tension.

What Happens in Season 2 of Landman?

In Season 2, it looks like Demi Moore steps up significantly in her role as Cami Miller, the wife of the company's late head, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm).

She takes over for him after his death, and the new clip features her issuing a warning to the company's creditors, saying, "The only difference between me and my husband is I'm meaner."

Norris and Miller also look like they go head-to-head during the new season, and Sam Elliott provides some humor and grit as he debuts in Season 2.

Elsewhere in the trailer and first-look pictures, there's personal and business tension, violence, drama, romance, an oil spill and more of the hallmarks that made the first season such appointment viewing, but all seemingly turned up a notch.

At the end of the clip, an exasperated Norris muses, "I'm definitely gonna have to start drinking again."

Where Can I See the Trailer for Landman Season 2?

The first trailer for Landman Season 2 appears below:

How Are Landman's Ratings?

Landman premiered in November of 2024, and it was an immediate ratings smash. The first episode earned 35 million global streaming viewers, setting new records for Paramount+.

Landman was one of the Top 10 SVOD series across all platforms in the fourth quarter of 2024, coming in at No. 8.

The show has also received significant critical acclaim. Billy Bob Thornton earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his starring role.

When Does Season 2 of Landman Premiere?

Landman Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 16.

