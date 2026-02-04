After a Grammy Awards acceptance speech where he said that "immigrants built this country," Shaboozey is acknowledging backlash from fans who say his statement disregards the forced work of enslaved Black people.

In a message posted to social media on Tuesday night (Feb. 3), the singer emphasized the important contributions Black people have made to the nation.

He also pointed out a historic part of his Grammy win that missed the headlines amid conversation around his acceptance speech.

What Did Shaboozey Say About the Backlash to His Grammy Awards Speech?

The singer, who was born to Nigerian immigrant parents, says he wanted to celebrate their experience in his speech.

He was one of several attendees at the 2026 Grammy Awards who spoke in support of immigrants during the ceremony. Several others also spoke out against ICE or wore "ICE Out" pins as they walked the red carpet.

"In the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had," his statement reads in part.

Shaboozey said that he is both the child of immigrants and a Black man, and he wants to uphold and advocate for both experiences.

"To be clear, I know that we — Black people, have also built this country," he said. "My words were never intended to dismiss that truth."

He also took the time to acknowledge that his Grammys win made Black history, something he didn't have the time or wherewithal to do during his time onstage.

How Did Shaboozey Make History at the 2026 Grammys Awards?

Shaboozey become the first Black man to win in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance of the Year category at the Grammys.

He shares the trophy with Jelly Roll, for their duet "Amen."

"Winning this award on the first day of Black History Month, and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history," the singer reflected. "It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed and succeeded long before me."

"This moment belongs to all of us," Shaboozey said.

What Did Fans Say About Shaboozey's Grammys Acceptance Speech?

Some fans felt that, especially during Black History Month, Shaboozey should have taken time to highlight the unique experience and contributions of a group that, since they were forced to come to the country and work, has key distinctions from immigrants.

Shaboozey's Grammys speech also spawned some negative comments from those watching the show who simply disagreed with the anti-ICE messaging from many of the artists onstage (Shaboozey did not mention ICE in his speech.)

But he also garnered significant support for expressing his views, both from fans and from fellow country artists. Country duo The War and Treaty shared an Instagram Story congratulating him on his win.

"We stand by [Shaboozey] and we congratulate him on ALL THE THINGS! Haters gon hate," that story reads. "Keep winning King."