Shaboozey claimed his first Grammy trophy on Sunday night (Feb. 1), when he and Jelly Roll won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "Amen."

The timing — both personally and culturally — couldn't have been more poignant.

In an emotional speech, Shaboozey reflected on how his mother shaped his life when he was a child, and dedicated his award to immigrants like her, and their importance to American life.

What Did Shaboozey Say in His Grammys Acceptance Speech?

Tears were already streaming down Shaboozey's face when he turned to address the crowd at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony, freshly-minted golden gramophone in his hand.

He pulled a speech out of his pocket, saying he'd never written a "thank you" speech ahead of time for an awards show. But at the last minute, he decided to write one this time around.

Shaboozey began by thanking God, before telling the crowd a story about his mother who, "as of today, has retired from her job after 30 years working in the medical field as a registered nurse in a psych ward."

"She worked three to four jobs just to provide for me and my four siblings, as an immigrant in this country," the singer continued. "Thank you, Mom."

He rattled off a long list of names of people on his team who helped bring this song and his career to life. Then, at the end of the speech, he returned to the subject of immigrants and how foundational they have been to his life and American life more broadly.

Read More: 2026 Grammy Awards Country Winners: Full List

"Immigrants built this country," Shaboozey said. "Literally. Actually. So this is for them. All children of immigrants."

"This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity. To be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it," he continued. "Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions here. You give America color."

Many Artists at the Grammy Awards Speak Out in Support of Immigrants + Against ICE

At the awards show, many artists displayed pins reading "ICE Out" or condemned the Trump administration's push to ramp up ICE operations and deportations.

Shaboozey didn't directly address ICE or news events such as the killings of civilians Alex Pretti and Renee Good. But he did deliver an impassioned message of support for immigrants to the USA and their families.

Why Didn't Jelly Roll Give an Acceptance Speech for Best Country Duo/Group Performance?

Jelly is attending the Grammy Awards, but he was getting ready to walk the red carpet during the pre-show premiere ceremony.

Jelly's wife Bunnie Xo documented his emotional reaction at finding out that he'd won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance, which was also his first Grammy ever.

Later on in the Premiere Ceremony, Jelly picked up a second win, claiming the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for his duet with Brandon Lake, "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Jelly is also nominated in the Best Contemporary Country Album category, which will be handed out during the main broadcast of the show.