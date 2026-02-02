Reba McEntire just had to meet Bad Bunny. After the international superstar won the Best Música Urbana Album Grammy, the country icon pushed through a crowd to meet him.

Reba was joined by Brandy Clark and Lucas Nelson to sing "Trailblazers" at the 2026 Grammy Awards. It was the only country music performance.

She was also nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group category.

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Video from inside the Crypto.com Arena shows McEntire finding Bad Bunny at his table after he returned from the stage. The caption from the Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner's X account indicates this moment came right after his "ICE out" speech.

Related: 2026 Grammy Awards: See the Full List of Country Winners

What Did Reba McEntire Say To Bad Bunny?

McEntire's conversation with Bad Bunny isn't audible in the video below. While some will be tempted to assume she spoke to him about his message, she very well may have just wanted to shake another talented musician's hand.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!" Bad Bunny said from the stage to an enormous applause from those in the venue.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” he continued, speaking of immigration enforcement across America over the last 12 months. “We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Johnny Nunez, Getty Images Johnny Nunez, Getty Images loading...

McEntire has never indicated that she leans one way or the other when it comes to social-political issues. In times of strife, she's recorded songs of healing. "Trailblazers" is that to a certain degree, but so too was "Pray for Peace" and "Back To God."

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican-born entertainer who will perform during halftime at Super Bowl LV on Sunday (Feb. 8). Host Trevor Noah had a running gag where he'd try to get the star to sing at the Grammys, knowing he's contractually forbidden from doing so.

Those looking for another explanation as to why McEntire was eager to meet Bad Bunny may find it to be professional. This year's Super Bowl is on NBC, where McEntire has a sitcom called Happy's Place and where she's been a coach on The Voice previously.

He's not likely to act alongside her anytime soon, but perhaps he's slated for a guest spot on the reality show later this year?

Read More: See the Best Pictures From the 2026 Grammy Awards

Here's the full video of McEntire finding her way to Bad Bunny: