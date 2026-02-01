Reba McEntire will be remembering a large cast of legends when she takes the stage for the In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 1.)

But one of those losses that's closest to her heart is that of her stepson Brandon Blackstock. Before the awards show, McEntire told Entertainment Tonight that she's thinking of Blackstock as she prepares to step onstage.

"I've got a lot of friends up on that big screen," the singer explains," and my son, Brandon Blackstock, we let him go to Heaven in August. So we're gonna be celebrating him tonight also."

"You bet. Yeah," McEntire added, when asked if she'll be singing to Blackstock along with the other In Memoriam honorees.

How Did Brandon Blackstock Die?

Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager who was formerly married to Kelly Clarkson, died in August after a private battle with skin cancer. He was 48 years old.

Blackstock and Clarkson, who were married for nearly seven years, shared two children. They announced their split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

McEntire was formerly married to Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock. They divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

McEntire claimed Blackstock as her son, and he was also the brother to her only biological child, son Shelby.

How Are Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Kids Doing After His Death?

Speaking to ET ahead of the Grammys, McEntire said that the two children, 11-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old Remington Alexander, are "hanging in there," much like the rest of the family.

"We miss Brandon so much," she continued. "He was so much life, joy, love. He was a prankster and a character. We all have a big text chain that we stay together and talk about him and remember him. And they're all excited about tonight also."

All About Reba McEntire's Grammy Awards In Memoriam Performance

One other big reason why McEntire's performance on Sunday night is special? It's her first-ever performance at the Grammys!

Despite her long history with the Grammys, and her long music career in general, McEntire has never sung at the ceremony before.

The In Memoriam segment will be split into three. Ms. Lauryn Hill is leading a tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack, and Post Malone is leading a second honoring Ozzy Osbourne.

McEntire's segment, dedicated to others lost in the arts community, will feature Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson.

She also scored a nomination on Sunday night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Trailblazer," her collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. That award was handed out during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony, and went to Jelly Roll and Shaboozey for their duet "Amen."