Immigration and anti-ICE sentiment were two topics on many artists' minds as they accepted their Grammy Awards at the show on Sunday night (Feb. 1).

But Jelly Roll — who won three trophies — declined to comment, either onstage or backstage in the press room. When asked directly if he'd weigh in on the current political climate, the singer said he wouldn't.

He also explained why, and promised he'll share his views sometime in the near future.

Why Didn't Jelly Roll Share His Stance on ICE at the 2026 Grammy Awards?

When a backstage reporter asked Jelly if he'd share his stance on politics, he thanked her for raising the topic, and said, "I'm glad somebody asked."

The star also acknowledged that fans look to him for his opinion, but said they shouldn't — because he's simply not informed on this topic.

"I'm a dumb redneck, man. I haven't watched enough. I didn't have a phone for 18 months. I've had one for four months that don't have social media," Jelly pointed out. "...I've become so disconnected from what's happening."

Jelly's steered clear from political topics in the past, and he reiterated a sentiment he's shared before: That growing up in poverty, in a household of people battling drug addiction, didn't leave much room for political awareness.

"When you grow up in a drug addict household, you think we, like, have common calls about what's happening in world politics? Like, we're just trying to find a way to survive, man," he reflected.

Will Jelly Roll Share His Views on ICE + Politics in the Future?

Jelly promised, in no uncertain terms, to educate himself and share his position soon.

"I have a lot to say about it," he continued, "and I'm going to in the next week, and everybody's gonna hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I've ever spoke in my life."

Why Do Fans Want to Hear What Jelly Roll Has to Say About ICE, Immigration + Politics?

Jelly's a major public figure, and many fans love his story and his message as much they love his music.

Jelly has been open about a history of incarceration. He's spoken about serving jail time in his youth and early 20s, including a felony conviction for aggravated robbery.

He's even spoken before lawmakers about the opioid epidemic, testifying to his experience with addiction and urging them to pass new legislation aimed at disrupting opioid supply chains.

He also routinely visits jails and rehab facilities to spread a message of redemption and hope, as well as his Christian faith.

Last December, he received a full pardon for his felony conviction.

So while Jelly hasn't spoken about immigration issues per se, he's got a strong track record of speaking about his experience with the criminal justice system, and has vocalized opinions on other policy issues.

What Were Artists Saying About Politics and ICE at the Grammy Awards?

Several artists wore "ICE Out" pins or voiced their support for immigrants and ICE protestors during their acceptance speeches.

Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean and Billie Eilish were among the artists who spoke out against ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — during their speeches.

Jelly wasn't on hand to claim his first Grammy, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but his co-winner Shaboozey gave en emotional speech supporting immigrants during his time onstage.

He shared the story of his mother, a Nigerian immigrant who worked multiple jobs to provide for her children, and retired this week from her job working as a nurse in a psychiatric ward.

"Immigrants built this country," Shaboozey said of his Grammy trophy. "Literally. Actually. So this is for them. All children of immigrants."

"This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity. To be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it," he continued. "Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions here. You give America color."