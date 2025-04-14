Eric Church is coming through on his promise.

A new housing development called Blue Haven officially broke ground Friday (April 11) in Newland, North Carolina. This is part of the region’s relief efforts following the devastation from Hurricane Helene last September.

Church, along with Governor Josh Stein, came together to celebrate the beginning of this major project that helps displaced families in their community (Church is a native of the state).

The country star gave his purpose for wanting to be involved, stating, “Dignity and community are key to the long-term success of the blueprint," and called the project “a generational shift in a response to a generational disaster like Helene.”

The development will consist of 40-45 energy-efficient homes built by Clayton Homes.

Church and his wife, through their nonprofit Chief Cares, have committed to helping cover housing costs for up to three years, with families also given the option to purchase their homes later.

Governor Stein highlighted the toll Helene has taken on residents, saying, “They lost loved ones, they may have lost their job, many people lost their homes,” and emphasized that events like this provide real hope.

Ruth Shirley of Avery Long Term Recovery expressed how far they have come with the hard work. “We have come so far in such a short time," she says.

Stein added that efforts are underway to quickly make federal and state funding available to accelerate housing.

Church spoke of the community — which he considers his own — with great pride.

“The amazing people of the mountains who have given their hands to their neighbors in a time of need and in a time of crisis, this is what makes us who we are,” he said. “We’re attempting something that has never been done, but it has the potential to affect the lives of so many — and we’re doing it together.”

With the support of state leaders, nonprofits, and locals, the goal is to have families moving into Blue Haven by the end of summer, making this a significant step toward rebuilding and healing.

In the meantime, Church and his organization Chief Cares will continue working to secure funding and support additional developments to help the region fully recover from Hurricane Helene.