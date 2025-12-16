Trace Adkins is hitting the road in 2026 to celebrate three decades of music. The country singer will embark on his 30th Anniversary Tour, and fans won't have to wait long to see him.

The trek launches on Jan. 16 in Oxford, Ala. with 24 dates filling up his calendar through Sept. 19. The tour marks 30 years since his debut album Dreamin' Out Loud arrived in 1996.

Country Music on the Road: Tours Scheduled for 2026

How to Get Trace Adkins Tour Tickets in 2026

Fans can get their hands on tickets with a special artist pre-sale starting Tuesday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time. The general public can purchase tickets beginning Friday (Dec. 19) at 10AM local time.

How Long Has Trace Adkins Been Making Music?

Adkins embarked on his country music career in 1996 with his debut album. His three-decades-long journey is something he holds in high regards, recognizing that not every artist gets that privilege.

"I recently read that if you lined up all the Country music artists who 'break through at all,' the majority cluster tightly around 5-7 years of an active career," he says in a statement. "Only about 10 percent have a career spanning 20 years.”

"As I embark on my 30th year of touring, I find myself in the single-digit percentile of artists," he continues. "I am humbled that my fans and promoters have let me do this for so long. Hope to see you one more time in 2026."

Is Trace Adkins Retiring?

While the last sentence in his statement sounds a tad ominous, it likely comes from a place of humility rather than a perceived plan to retire. He's humbled that people still want to see him perform, and it's not lost on him that it could end at any time.

Trace Adkins' 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Jan. 16 - Oxford, Ala. @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

Jan. 17 - Dover, Fla. @ Tampa Bar Rodeo's Bull Bash & Country Music Festival

Feb. 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

Feb. 8 - Bossier City, La. @ Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

Feb. 28 - Opp, Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 16 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ venue TBA

April 23 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

April 24-25 - Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

May 14 - Miles City, Mont. @ World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

May 15 - Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

May 16 - Fort Yates, N.D. @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

May 22-23 - Nashville, Tenn. A Ryman Auditorium

June 19 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

June 20 - Mount Vernon, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

June 21 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre

July 22 - Cheyenne, Wyo @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 24 - Castle Rock, Co. @ Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

Sept. 11 - Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair

Sept. 17 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

Sept. 18 - Carteret, N.J. @ Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center

Sept. 19 - Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

