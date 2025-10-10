Chris Stapleton has postponed a pair of scheduled live shows until 2026 on doctor's orders as he battles a respiratory illness.

Why Is Chris Stapleton Postponing Shows Into 2026?

The country superstar turned to social media on Thursday (Oct. 9) to let fans know that he was having to postpone two shows he was slated to play in Florida on Oct. 10 and 11 due to bronchitis.

"To all my friends in Hollywood, Florida, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform this weekend's shows as my doctors have put me on vocal rest," Stapleton begins his message.

"I want to sincerely thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows," he adds. "We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you next year."

According to Stapleton's official tour calendar, he is now slated to perform at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., on Jan. 10-11, 2026.

Is Chris Stapleton Touring Extensively in 2025?

Stapleton has been on the road for several months on his All-American Road Show Tour, which kicked off in June and was set to wrap with the dates in Florida.

His summer schedule included a handful of stadium shows with George Strait.

Stapleton's 2025 tour got off to a rough start when he had to postpone the very first date that was set for June 4 in Greenville, S.C., after some vital pieces of staging got damaged.

"Critical pieces of our tour production were damaged beyond repair while en route to Greenville. Unfortunately, without that equipment, we are unable to put on a show," Stapleton wrote at the time.

He made up that date on July 9.

Is Chris Stapleton Nominated in the 2025 CMA Awards?

Looking ahead, Stapleton is among the nominees in the 2025 CMA Awards.

The celebrated singer-songwriter is nominated for Music Video, Male Vocalist and the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year.