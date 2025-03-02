There’s One Thing Chris Stapleton Will Never Do Onstage

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show recently landed in Australia for the first time ever, and the singer says there's one way in which he definitely won't be embracing the local color.

That's the "shoey": An Australian entertainment rite of passage in which the performer drinks an alcoholic beverage (usually beer) out of their own shoe. To stay extra faithful to the tradition, the performer then puts the wet shoe back on and continues the show that way.

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and even Lainey Wilson were all game to try the shoey when they stepped onstage in Australia, but according to local outlet news.com.au, Stapleton plans to break with tradition.

"I said, 'I will graciously decline to do that,'" Stapleton recounts, explaining that a local gave him a heads up that fans would probably expect the "shoey" from him during his Australian concerts.

"But no one has asked me to do that yet, and maybe this interview will make someone want to do that. I don't know," the singer continued. "But I'm probably going to decline that request.

"I mean, is there some kind of penalty if I don't do it?" Stapleton jokes. "Are they going to throw things at me?"

After Stapleton's Australian dates wrap, he'll play two more in New Zealand before heading back to his home country to continue the tour. He's also got some more stadium shows booked with George Strait in 2025.