George Strait + Chris Stapleton 2025 Tour Dates: More Stadiums Added!

Frequent tourmates George Strait and Chris Stapleton will once again plot a limited run of stadium tour dates in 2025.

Strait retired from a full touring schedule in 2014, but he's continued to play one-offs and limited engagements, and Stapleton's been his right-hand man at many of those shows in recent years.

Parker McCollum and Little Big Town are also frequent choices for Strait's opening acts, and they'll join him once again in 2025.

"I keep trying to slow down a bit, but you keep calling me back," Strait says in a statement, directed toward his fans.

"Please don't ever stop," he continues. "I still love it just as much as I always have. Thank you for an amazing year last year and I can't wait to see you for a few more again this year."

Strait will play five stadium shows in 2025, kicking off the run on May 10 in Philadelphia, Pa. and running through mid-July. Stapleton will be there for all dates, while McCollum will handle the first four shows, with Little Big Town stepping in for the final stop.

As Strait has modified his touring schedule to only a handful of dates per year, his concerts have continued to draw fans in huge numbers. Last June, his show in College Station, Texas became the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history — of any genre. In total, 110,905 fans turned out to see that show.

Tickets for the 2025 dates will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10AM local time.

George Strait + Chris Stapleton 2025 Tour Dates:

May 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Parker McCollum)

May 31 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium (with Parker McCollum)

June 14 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium (with Parker McCollum)

June 21 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium (with Parker McCollum)

July 19 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Little Big Town)