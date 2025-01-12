Parker McCollum Reveals What George Strait Is Really Like Offstage

Parker McCollum has some big Texas boots to fill when it comes to becoming a legend from the Lone Star State. After all, for lots of country fans, Texas has always and will always belong to the King, George Strait.

In a recent interview with CMT, McCollum was asked what he has learned most from being in the presence of Strait in the past, and his response was truly eye-opening.

"What influenced me as a kid and still does to this day more than George's music, is the way he carries himself behind the scenes, off the stage, as a family man and a husband."

McCollum, a young married man with an infant child, kind of reminds us of a young Strait as well. McCollum is always a perfect gentleman behind the scenes.

McCollum has been a guest on Taste of Country Nights multiple times, and every single time, he takes off his hat when greeting a woman in his presence and always has the utmost respect for both women and men, at all times.

The "Pretty Heart" singer's musical career is starting out on the right track as well, with multiple number ones already under his belt, he is well on his way to making a large dent in country music.

When McCollum was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, he revealed that he refers to Strait, in person, as Mr. Strait, and he still clams up and gets nervous when he is around the King.

But, to be fair, we all probably would get nervous if in Strait's presence too.

