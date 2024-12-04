At just shy of four months old, Parker McCollum's baby boy has already made his onstage debut — and he's a natural in front of the crowd!

McCollum's tour recently brought him to Oklahoma, and with his family along for the trip, the singer decided to let his newborn son get his very first taste of the stage.

Fan-captured footage shows the sweet moment, which happened after McCollum's wife Hallie Ray carried out the couple's bundle of joy for a brief "hello" to his adoring fans.

McCollum and Hallie Ray welcomed their son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, on Aug. 8, 2024.

He is their first child together. The couple got married in March of 2022.

The singer shared his baby-to-be's name ahead of his birth, saying he got the idea to name his son Major after watching highlights of old championship college football games, including former Texas Longhorns quarterback Major Applewhite.

In the video, little Major sports ear-protecting headphones and appears to calmly observe the crowd from his vantage point in his mother's arms. He even gave the cheering audience a wave, with help from Hallie Ray.

"He couldn't know less right now," McCollum joked into the microphone. "... This is his first concert ever.

"He told me earlier he likes Koe Wetzel way better," the singer added, before thanking his wife for bringing their young son out to the stage.

If recent shows are any indication, fans might be able to expect to see a lot more of baby McCollum at the shows ahead. Little Major popped up at another Oklahoma show last week — this time at his stop in Durant, Okla. on Sunday night (Dec. 1).

"He's really cute. That's the only thing I'm certain of about him so far," McCollum told the crowd, as his son snoozed on and off in his mom's arms.

"But this is our first time back here and we got a freaking human with us now, so times are changing a little bit."

He also reflected on what his young son might think of some of his music when he gets a little older. McCollum has been open about his personal ups and downs in his songs: He has sung about relationship difficulties as well as struggles with substance abuse:

"One day this next song, he's gonna ask me about it, he's gonna ask me what this song was about. And I don't know what I'm gonna say to him. I'm gonna just tell him, your dad used to do a bunch of dumb stuff, don't worry about it."