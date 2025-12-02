Ahead of Megan Moroney's performance tonight (Dec. 2) on the CMA Country Christmas special, she shared some of her family's Christmas traditions from growing up — ones some might find a little odd.

Country Now reports that Moroney said, “I think my favorite Christmas tradition is Christmas Eve. My whole family and I — my dad makes us watch It’s a Wonderful Life, the black-and-white version — every single year, and he makes chocolate chip cookies.”

Gosh, who can sit through an entire black-and-white movie in 2025? I’ve got to give Moroney credit where credit is due for that one.

Here’s where things take an odd turn: Moroney says, “And then on Christmas Day we have a lobster.”

I searched the internet high and low for any Christmas tradition that includes a family splitting a lobster on Christmas morning, and I came up empty. There’s no such thing. Perhaps she means that they each have a lobster?

From the way Moroney told the story, it sounds like this tradition is still alive and well in her family’s household and will take place again this year — even as the country star’s profile is at an all-time high.

What Song Will Megan Moroney Perform at the CMA Country Christmas Special?

The CMA Country Christmas special has already been filmed, so we know that Meg will be singing one of her Christmas originals, "All I Want For Christmas Is a Cowboy."

How to Watch the CMA Country Christmas Special

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 9PM EST to see Moroney and other country stars such as Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, and Parker McCollum — plus appearances from co-hosts Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle — during the CMA Country Christmas special.

Is Megan Moroney Single?

Yes. According to Moroney herself, she’s laser-focused on her career and doesn’t have time for a relationship right now. So if you’re wondering whether she’ll be bringing a date to that family lobster dinner on Christmas Day — the answer is probably no.

