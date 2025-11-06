Fans know and love Parker McCollum for sticking to his traditional country guns in his own music.

But they might be interested to know that his own personal playlist of music he listens to varies more than a rotating billboard.

McCollum was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where host Evan Paul asked him to name three songs on his personal playlist that fans might not expect him to be jamming to.

The "What Kinda Man" singer did not shy away from the question. Instead he leaned in, grabbed his phone and said "Let's see."

McCollum then starting spilling the juice.

"Good Morning", by Kanye West

"Sally, When The Wine Runs Out", by Role Model

"Rain All Night", by Walt Wilkins

"Somebody's Doin' Me Right", by Keith Whitley

After letting us in on what is in his ears during his off-time, McCollum said "I pop around."

I had to ask, since McCollum has a 15 month-old son, Major, if he is also jamming out to the latest Ms. Rachel tunes, or any kid music on his phone.

McCollum said "Not on my phone, that's on the YouTube at the house. Ms. Rachel, I probably owe her some money because she has saved me in many, many instances."

The two of us bonded over that fact as I also have a toddler son who just turned two.

As to which Ms. Rachel song he likes most, the singer/songwriter admits "They are all stuck in my head, so..."

