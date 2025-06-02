Chris Stapleton Postpones the First Date of His 2025 All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton has postponed the kick-off date of his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour, a stop in Greenville, S.C. originally scheduled for June 4.

In a social media post, the singer explained that some essential elements of their stage production were damaged in transport, and that without them, the show cannot go on.

"Critical pieces of our tour production were damaged beyond repair while en route to Greenville. Unfortunately, without that equipment, we are unable to put on a show," Stapleton says.

"Greenville, we appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," he adds.

The All-American Road Show date in Greenville will now take place on Wednesday, July 9. Stapleton indicated that previously-purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, and those who can't make it in July will be able to receive a refund by contacting the initial point of purchase.

The singer's 2025 iteration of his All-American Roadshow is scheduled to take place throughout the summer and into the fall, extending into mid-October. Its calendar features back-to-back nights in multiple cities, including New York, N.Y., Phoenix, Ariz., Denver, Colo. and more.

Though the star indicated that his equipment had been damaged while on the way to Greenville, he didn't share the circumstances that led to that damage. It's unclear whether his equipment was involved in a road accident.

Stapleton's tour plans for 2025 also include a handful of stadium shows with George Strait.

Two of those shows have already taken place, and three more are scheduled for June and July. Parker McCollum and Little Big Town, both acts who've opened for Strait and Stapleton's shows in the past, will return during these concerts.

Stapleton is also scheduled to perform at multiple country music festivals this summer.