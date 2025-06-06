Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Randy Houser hit the golf course together and quite possibly created a funny new song on the tee stand.

The song has a working title of "Head Down," but they've only written four words so far.

In the video, posted to Bryan's Instagram, the three are at the golf course when Houser interrupted Bryan's concentration by singing, "Head down, head down." It's to the tune of his hit song "How Country Feels" from 2013.

"God, I'm gonna use that forever, Randy," Bryan says in response.

The video then skips to Johnson headed to tee off, and Bryan asks Houser, "Alright Randy, what should he do?"

"Let's check his stance first," Houser says. "He's got good posture, I love the shoes."

Then, with that signature voice, he sing-songs: "Head down, head down," and the three of them crack up.

Then it's Houser's turn, and he's already anticipating what is to come from his buddies.

As Bryan and Johnson start singing "Head down, head down," Houser can't hold it together — he's laughing so hard he has to take a moment to gather himself (watch below).

"Head down, head down" will sound familiar to longtime country fans — it's a parody of a line in his "How Country Feels" hit, from the album of the same name.

Fast forward to :54 and listen to how Houser's golf course voice almost exactly matches his studio song.

Could these three be onto something? Maybe we will get a "How Country Feels" deluxe remixed version, with the new added lyrics and vocals?

To these fellas, this was just a fun round of golf, but to us, it's a wonderful peeling back of the curtain to see that our favorite country stars are actually buddies behind the scenes.

