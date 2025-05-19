Carrie Underwood had a few final tricks up her sleeve for the Season 23 finale of American Idol on Sunday night (May 18).

The first-time judge was booked to perform with Top 5 finalist Slater Nalley, who was eliminated before the final voting round, but returned to Idol for one more song. That song was "I'm Gonna Love You," Underwood's hit duet with Cody Johnson from 2024.

Underwood and Nalley performed a tender and faithful rendition of the ballad, with Nalley taking Johnson's part on vocals and strumming acoustic guitar during his time onstage.

But just before the final bridge and chorus, Underwood pulled off the big reveal: "Please make welcome Cody Johnson," she said, as the stage backdrop parted and Johnson himself walked out to join them.

Read More: John Foster's Cover of 'Believe' on American Idol Had His Mom in Tears

From the look of shock on Nalley's face, it seemed pretty clear that Johnson's appearance was as much a surprise to him as it was to the fans in the crowd. He grinned and shook his head in amazement as the singer walked up alongside Underwood with a microphone and started singing harmonies.

Underwood's had a special connection to Nalley dating back to his very first appearance on Idol, at his audition.

The 17-year-old singer's English teacher was there with him when he first met the judges, and performed an original song inspired by the death of his teacher's son. The story was enough to move Underwood to tears.

Read More: Slater Nalley Makes Carrie Underwood Break Down on American Idol

He made not have made it all the way to the finale, but Nalley still had a big country moment in the final episode, and the young talent was beaming throughout his time onstage.

Jamal Roberts was ultimately crowned this season's American Idol champ during the finale episode, with country-leaning John Foster coming in as runner-up.