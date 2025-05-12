American Idol took a moment to honor moms across America on Mother's Day (May 11). One special moment came when Louisiana native John Foster took the stage to sing a rendition Brooks & Dunn's 1991 hit "Believe."

The song is not particularly easy to sing, as it features some spoken-word elements in the lyrics, as well as rafter-shaking notes.

Foster was well up to the challenge and delivered a flawless cover that had many of the audience members — and even judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie — lifting their hands in praise.

The camera zoomed in on Foster's mother, who was in the audience holding a sign that read "I believe in you, son," which was a reference to his song choice.

At first, she's singing along with the biggest smile on her face, as seen in video below, but it's not long before she's wiping tears from her eyes.

Who Is John Foster on American Idol?

Foster has sung his way into the Top 5 on this season of American Idol. He's an 18-year-old from Addis, La., so it's no surprise that for Sunday's episode he chose two songs with Cajun flavor.

Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn is from Shreveport, La.

It was also Disney Night on Idol and Foster elected to sing "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog soundtrack. The movie is set in New Orleans.

Who Is in the Top 5 on American Idol This Season?

With the conclusion of the May 11 episode, the show's roster is down to just five contestants. Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis remain, in addition to Foster.

Season 23 continues with another round of Disney Night on Monday (May 12) before concluding in a grand finale on Sunday, May 18.

