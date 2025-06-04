Jon Pardi's wife, Summer, took their 2-year-old daughter Presley on a tour of her famous daddy's brand-new tour bus, and she lit up when she saw the bunk where she will be sleeping on the road.

Summer shared an adorable Reel of the walk-thru on her Instagram, where she heads directly for Presley's bunk.

As Summer and Presley get to the bunk area, Summer slides the curtains of Presley's personal space open and asks her if she wants to climb in.

Presley is with one of her little friends as well, so both of the toddlers climb into the bunk.

Because they are so small, it actually makes the area look spacious, when in reality, it's just a normal-sized twin bed in there.

Then Presley does the most adorable thing ever; she slides the curtains closed and tells her momma she needs them closed, so they can have their own little private fort.

The video then fast-forwards to 10 hours later, showing Presley coming out looking like she just woke up refreshed. Summer captioned that clip, "Bus sleep hits different."

Presley then asks her momma if they can watch a movie on her own personal projector inside her little bunk space. This kid is living the life.

Also making an appearance at the end is the Pardi's youngest daughter, 11-month-old Sienna. She is crawling around and looking for her big sister, who is camped out in her own bunk just above her.

Pardi scored his first hit in 2013 with "Up All Night," and he's gone on to place a string of country hits that includes "Dirt on My Boots," "Heartache on the Dance Floor," "Last Night Lonely" and more.

The singer is taking his new bus out on the road for his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour in 2025. That road trek kicked off April 25 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, and extends through October of 2025, with a small break in the summer.

