See Jon Pardi’s ‘Honkytonk Hollywood’ Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

Jon Pardi's Honkytonk Hollywood Tour has officially left the station. The country singer is off and running on his 2025 trek after kicking things off on Friday (April 25) at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Opening night of the run was packed with old favorites and new hits off his latest album of the same name.

Fittingly, Pardi launched the show with the title track "Honkytonk Hollywood," before moving into more familiar territory with tracks like "Tequila Little Time," "Mr. Saturday Night" and "Your Heart or Mine."

Friday marked the first time he's played "Hard Knocks" and "He Went to Work" from his latest album live onstage.

Jon Pardi Sings "Head Over Boots" With Young Fan

A special moment came during opening night when Pardi brought young fan onstage with him to sing "Head Over Boots." The little girl — who can't be older than five years old — wore her Sunday best and even got to take lead on some of the lyrics:

Jon Pardi's 2025 Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Dates

Shortly before opening night, Pardi announced he would be extending his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour, revealing a list of fall dates.

The first leg, featuring Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton as opening acts, will wrap up on June 21. He'll then take a break for the summer to partake in some summer festivals before launching the second half of his run.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2025: Full List

The new set of shows run from Sept. 18 through Oct. 25. Pardi has 16 dates lined up, with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff serving as openers.

Here's Jon Pardi's 2025 Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

"Honkytonk Hollywood"

"Fill 'Er Up"

"Tequila Little Time"

"Up All Night"

"Mr. Saturday Night"

"Your Heart or Mine"

"Friday Night Heartbreaker"

"Last Night Lonely"

"He Went to Work"

"Ain't Always the Cowboy"

"Me and Jack"

"Hard Knocks"

"Cowboy Hat"

"Love the Lights Out"

"She Ain't In It"

"Starlight"

"Beer Can't Fix"

"Boots Off"

"Dirt on My Boots"

"Heartache Medication"

"Night Shift"

"Heartache on the Dance Floor"

"Head Over Boots"