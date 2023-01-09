Jon Pardi and his wife summer celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby girl with a gorgeous, "ski lodge"-themed baby shower recently, an event that doubled as an announcement party for their unborn daughter's name.

The couple have decided to name their little girl Presley Fawn, and they customized their celebration with her name in enormous, light-up letters.

But that was just the beginning of the sweet decor that made the party special. Dozens of adorable details helped bring Presley's ski-themed party together, including white balloon arches, decorate silver sticks and fur trimmings and custom winter cocktails. A glittering silver backdrop served as an Instagram wall, and guests helped themselves to a build-your-own s'mores station and cozied up on plush coaches trimmed with white fur throws.

Kane Brown's wife Katelyn took the lead on party planning for the shower, and after the fact, she shared a TikTok video documenting all the details.

One of the sweetest parts of the party was a spread of party favors Katelyn assembled for guests, which were assembled in custom mugs that featured a mountain range and read, "Presley's Ski Lodge."

A frosted Christmas tree also had a sign with baby Presley's name on it, and a buffet table was decked out with a cheese board and a white, two-tiered cake.

Fellow country star RaeLynn was among the shower guests, and she posted several snapshots from the party, including a group shot featuring the guest of honor and another of herself enjoying a ski lodge-themed cocktail.

Even the country star himself got in on the baby shower fun: Pardi joined his wife to pose in front of the silver Instagram wall. The couple wore matching pink "It's a Girl" sunglasses, and the singer even tried on his wife's pink boa.

Baby girl Pardi is due in February. The couple shared their good news last September, and followed up their announcement by revealing the sex of the baby the following month.