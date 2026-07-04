Summer Pardi is navigating a difficult stretch of life, with new details emerging about both her divorce from Jon Pardi and a recent health diagnosis involving her father.

Court records show Summer officially filed for divorce from the country singer on May 12, 2026, with Jon being served the following day.

Less than 24 hours before the couple publicly announced their split, Summer also revealed that her father had been diagnosed with cancer.

Summer Pardi Revealed Her Father's Cancer Diagnosis

Less than 24 hours before she and Jon announced the end of their marriage, Summer reposted a message from her father, Larry Duncan, revealing he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Read More: Jon Pardi’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Is An Ella Langley Superfan

“A little life update on my dad... I know everyone on here loves him dearly, even those who don't know him personally. He's a special guy, and he's gonna kick cancer's ass,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In his original post, Duncan explained that he initially sought medical treatment after injuring his back in a tractor accident.

After months of pain, doctors discovered several bone fractures and bulging discs. Additional testing ultimately revealed multiple myeloma, a cancer that had been quietly weakening his bones over time.

According to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells within the bone marrow and is considered highly manageable.

What We Know About the Divorce Filing

Hours after Summer shared her father's health update, she and Jon released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.

After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. Our daughters will always remain our highest priority, and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents.

Court records show the legal process had already been underway.

Summer filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tenn., on May 12, 2026. Jon was formally served with the complaint on May 13.

Read More: Jon Pardi + Wife Own Several Cows and Their Names are Hilarious [EXCLUSIVE]

The couple married in 2020 after meeting through a mutual connection in 2017. They share two daughters, Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2.

The divorce filing and Duncan's cancer diagnosis unfolded within weeks of one another, making for an especially difficult period for Summer and her family.