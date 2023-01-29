Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking.

The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.

"I did go through a lot more pop songs and other stuff," Pardi continues. "I can't give it away because I was really detailed in what we're recording. But we're not singing 'Silent Night' or 'O Holy Night' or any boring a-- Christmas songs.

Instead, it'll be "Christmas with a drink," Pardi summarizes, explaining that the mood of the project will reflect his quirky personality. "It's very uptempo and fun. I feel like there's all kinds of weird Christmas songs that everybody does. It's a merry Christmas party."

It's no surprise that Pardi would look off the beaten path for material for his holiday album. When he put out his Rancho Fiesta Sessions covers EP -- a quarantine project during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2020 -- the singer opted for one unexpected choice, including his rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" alongside his version of country classics from the likes of Joe Diffie and Keith Whitley.

There won't be any original Christmas music on Pardi's upcoming album, but that's because he's been channeling his songwriting efforts into something even more important: Writing material for his next studio project.

"It's really fun," he adds. "I've been in songwriter land and baby land and mixing land."

Baby Pardi, who is due in February, will be a baby girl. The couple revealed the sex of their unborn child in mid-October, and earlier this month, they shared with fans that her name will be Presley Fawn Pardi.