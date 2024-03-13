The nominees list for the 2024 CMT Music Awards was revealed on Wednesday (March 13), and no clear frontrunner was immediately apparent.

Instead, four of the most celebrated artists of the past few years — and one dark-horse newcomer — split the title of most-nominated artist.

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Kelsea Ballerini earned three nods apiece. All four of them are used to being in the spotlight at the CMTs: Jelly Roll and Johnson were the most-awarded artists at the 2023 and 2022 shows, respectively, while Wilson was the most-nominated artist last year and Ballerini is booked to host the awards show for her fourth year in a row.

Then there's Megan Moroney, a relative newcomer who matched those four heavyweights with three nominations of her own. Moroney got her first-ever CMT nominations in 2023.

In 2024, the fan-voted awards show will bring in 14 more first-time nominees, including a few stars from the fringe of mainstream country: Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Koe Wetzel. Other artists nominated for the first time include Ashley Cooke, Warren Zeiders, the Castellows, Anne Wilson and many more.

When and Where are the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are set for April 7, 2024.

The show will return to Austin, Texas, for the second year running.

Airing live from Austin's Moody Center, the 2024 CMT Music Awards will be available to watch on CBS, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who's Hosting the 2024 CMT Music Awards? Who's Presenting + Performing at the Show?

Kelsea Ballerini has been announced as the host for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

It's her fourth consecutive year in the role, but her first time hosting solo. Before now, Ballerini has co-hosted with Kane Brown every year since 2021.

Performers and presenters at the 2024 CMT Music Awards have not yet been announced. More details are expected to be announced soon.

Who Decides Who Wins at the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards are fan-voted.

Beginning Wednesday (March 13), fans can vote across all nine categories by visiting CMT's website.

Voting will remain open for the biggest category of the night, Video of the Year, well into the live show. Voting for other categories will close on April 1.

2024 CMT Music Awards Nominees:

Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration.) Top 6 nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced April 1. The final three nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 7. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.)

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile, "Dear Insecurity"

Brothers Osborne, "Nobody's Nobody"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Darius Rucker, "Fires Don't Start Themselves"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jason Aldean, "Let Your Boys Be Country"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know"

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown, "Nothing Compares to You"

Parmalee, "Gonna Love You"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan, "Nine Ball"

Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett, "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Penthouse"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Megan Moroney, "I'm Not Pretty"

Reba McEntire, "Seven Minutes in Heaven"

Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Bailey Zimmerman, "Religiously"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car (Official Live Video)"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)"

Duo/Group Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Brothers Osborne, "Nobody's Nobody"

Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

Old Dominion, "Memory Lane"

Parmalee, "Girl in Mine"

The War and Treaty, "Have You a Heart"

Tigerlily Gold, "Shoot Tequila"

Collaborative Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel, "That's Why We Fight"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan, "Cowboys and Plowboys"

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, "You, Me & Whiskey"

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson, "More Than Friends"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown, "Nothing Compares to You"

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney, "Can't Break Up Now"

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Anne Wilson, "Rain in the Rearview"

Ashley Cooke, "Your Place"

Brittney Spencer, "Bigger Than the Song"

Tigerlily Gold, "Shoot Tequila"

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Chayce Beckham, "23"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Warren Zeiders, "Pretty Little Poison"

Zach Bryan, "Oklahoma Smokeshow"

CMT Performance of the Year (Awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).)

Amber Riley, "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson, "Nothing But a Good Time" (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart" (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson, "Human" (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley, "Drunk on a Plane" (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris, "Take Me to Church" (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War and Treaty, "On My Own" (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year (Awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).)

Chase Rice, "Goodnight Nancy" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott, "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney, "I'm Not Pretty" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith, "Whiskey on You" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery, "It Matters to Her" (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr., "Year to Be young" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows, "I Know it Will Never End" (from CMT Studio Sessions)