Kelsea Ballerini is booked to host the CMT Music Awards for the fourth year running. However, there will be a break from CMT tradition in 2024: For the first time ever, Ballerini will have no co-host.

That's right: Ballerini will part ways with her long-time co-host Kane Brown, who's joined her at the awards show every year since 2021. They even co-hosted the show in 2022 when Ballerini was stuck at home with COVID-19 — a last-minute positive test kept her from attending, but she co-hosted virtually from home while Brown and actor Anthony Mackie held down the fort at the ceremony.

This time around, however, Ballerini is striking out on her own, marking the first time the CMT Music Awards has had a solo host since 2019 when Little Big Town did the honors. Of course, there are four of them in the band, so you'd have to go back even further to 2017 — when Charles Esten hosted the show — to find the last time the CMTs were helmed by just one person.

It'll be a busy night for Ballerini: According to a press release, she is also booked as a CMTs performer in addition to her hosting duties.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas," Ballerini says in a statement. "Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night."

The CMT Music Awards ceremony is going into its second year of taking place at Austin's Moody Center; the show moved there in 2023 after a long stint in Nashville, Tenn.

When Are the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

More information about the 2024 CMT Music Awards, including information on nominations, presenters and performers, is expected to arrive in the weeks ahead. The 2024 CMTs will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 7 at 8PM ET. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.