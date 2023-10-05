The CMT Music Awards will return to Austin, Texas' Moody Center for the 2024 iteration of the awards show.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday (Oct. 5), the annual awards show will take place on Apr. 7, 2024. Airing live from the Moody Center, it'll once again be available to watch on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It'll be the CMT Awards' second consecutive year in Austin. The show made the move to Moody Center in 2023, following many years in Nashville. The big move was announced when Kelsea Ballerini — one of the 2023 hosts — crashed Carrie Underwood's Austin tour stop and shared the news in person with fans.

No news yet on this year's host or hosts, though more information is expected in the weeks and months ahead. Ballerini co-hosted last year's show with Kane Brown, and the pair have actually shared that gig in some form or fashion for a few years running. Ballerini was billed to host the show with actor Anthony Mackie in 2022, but Brown stepped in as a last-minute in-person co-host when Ballerini came down with COVID-19 and had to host her portion of the show (and perform!) from home.

Before that, Brown and Ballerini hosted together in 2021; In 2020, Brown co-hosted the show with Ashley McBryde and actor Sarah Hyland.

Details on nominees, performers and presenters are also expected to be announced leading up to the 2024 CMT Music Awards. For many years, this event was the only major awards show in country music that was fan-voted; that changed this year with the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, an event that took place in September.

