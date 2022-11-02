The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville and a 2022 side trip to Las Vegas, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2). The 2023 CMT Awards will air on CBS on Sunday April 2, 2023. Kelsea Ballerini is going to co-host and Carrie Underwood is going to perform. She actually played a role in making this announcement.

The “Hate My Heart” singer’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour stopped at the Moody Center on Wednesday night, and mid-show, the announcement was made (per the Austin American-Statesman). Underwood is the all-time leader in CMT Music Awards with 25. Until 2022, the show aired annually on the cable network CMT. The move to network television brought a dramatic increase in viewership.

This announcement comes seven days before the annual CMA Awards, which will air on ABC on Nov. 9. Underwood is set to perform her new song there, and the show will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Additional performers, presenters and nominees for the 2023 CMT Music Awards will be announced in the coming months. Ballerini's mention as co-host means that once again someone will join her. Kane Brown had the honors each of the last two years, with Anthony Mackie pitching in last year. The "Heartfirst" singer actually had to co-host from home, as she tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to the event.