Jelly Roll's scheduled performance at a recent WWE SmackDown event took a fiery left turn after wrestler Logan Paul got involved -- and Jelly fought back.

During the WWE SmackDown episode, which was taped at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and aired on Friday (July 11), Jelly was in the ring singing "Liar," a hit that previously served as the theme for last year's SummerSlam. Jelly sang it live then, too, but this time around, he didn't make it all the way through the song.

That's because Logan Paul hopped onstage and cut the equipment, interrupting Jelly mid-chorus to unleash a barrage of boos and insults against the country superstar.

"Everyone is here to see real WWE superstars. Certainly not to listen to music made for people who have tattoos of their children but don't have custody of them," Paul yelled into a mic, making his way toward the ring.

"You know what I'm disgusted by? Celebrities, personalities, influencers, whatever you wanna classify this as, coming into our industry, leeching off of our success, on a platform that we have built, brother," he continues.

Jelly initially looked more sad than angry -- he almost seemed as if he might be about to tear up.

But a second clip tells a different story. After wrestler Randy Orton came out to defend Jelly, and Paul got the upper hand, Jelly rushed in and grabbed Paul's hair, throwing him to the floor of the ring.

To express his gratitude after the match, Orton invited Jelly back into the ring -- this time, to be his second at his Saturday night (July 12) Main Event match-up against Paul and Drew McIntyre.

"I got your back," Jelly says.

"I know you do. Love you brother," Orton replies.

So Jelly did -- but this time around, the bout didn't seem to go in his favor. McIntyre knocked out the singer with "Claymore" kick maneuver, and he was down for the count on the ring floor.

According to the Tennessean, however, Jelly's time in the WWE ring isn't done yet. The singer and Orton are set to appear together in a tag-team match during WWE's SummerSlam, which will take place in early August in New Jersey.