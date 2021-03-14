Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber Win a 2021 Grammy Award for ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance during the pre-Grammys ceremony on Sunday afternoon (March 14).

They beat out Brothers Osborne's "All Night," Lady A's "Ocean," Little Big Town's "Sugar Coat" and Old Dominion's "Some People Do" for the prize, and during their acceptance speech, the very shocked country duo did their best to thank everyone they could remember.

"Thank you so much to our fans, to Justin's fans. To everybody that voted for us, it truly means the word," Dan Smyers said after some shouts and hugs with Shay Mooney. Their families were heard celebrating just off camera as they were accepting from a separate location, not the Premiere Ceremony stage.

"My hands are shaking right now, this is absolutely crazy," Mooney remarked as he thanked his family and team, plus the writers of "10,000 Hours."

Dan + Shay have now won three Grammys in three tries. Bieber has two wins.

The winners in a wide array of early categories were announced during the Grammys pre-ceremony on Sunday, including Dolly Parton, winning a Christian category, and a film about Linda Ronstadt winning Best Music Film. The categories of Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song were also announced.

Miranda Lambert led the country nominees going into the show, nominated in three country Grammy categories. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark were all nominated twice, while Mickey Guyton was a first-time Grammy nominee in 2021.

Ingrid Andress was the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift was also nominated in multiple pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will air live from the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday night beginning at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.