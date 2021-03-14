Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna took home the Best Country Song trophy at the 2021 Grammy Awards, for the Highwomen's "Crowded Table." The writers' big win was revealed during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (March 14), in advance of the televised broadcast.

"I am in complete shock! I'm so thrilled," a stunned Carlile shared via a video stream during the event. She thanked both Hemby and McKenna and her Highwomen bandmates, explaining, "We just wanted to see women in country music embraced, platformed ...

"What a complete, astounding honor," Carlile added. "Oh my God. Thank you!"

"Crowded Table" beat out "Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert, "The Bones" by Maren Morris, "More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress and "Some People Do" by Old Dominion to win Best Country Song.

The winners in a variety of non-televised Grammy Awards categories were announced during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon: A film about Linda Ronstadt won Best Music Film, for example, while the late John Prine picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Miranda Lambert led the country nominees going into 2021 Grammy Awards: She's nominated in three country Grammy categories. Old D, Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark were all nominated twice, while Mickey Guyton was a first-time Grammys nominee in 2021.

Andress is the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift is also nominated in multiple pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast, which will air live from Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday night beginning at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.