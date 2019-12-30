"Redesigning Women," the debut single from country music supergroup the Highwomen, has landed a significant mention from former President Barack Obama. On Monday (Dec. 30), the 44th president of the United States included the tune among his year-end "Favorite Music of 2019" list.

That's some high praise for the group, comprising singers Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. They're the same foursome who helped a slew of fellow female music icons open the 2019 CMA Awards last month with a stunning country medley.

First released this summer, "Redesigning Women" is a fierce but funny anthem of empowerment. The song's accompanying music video, directed by Elizabeth Olmstead and produced by Melissa Michalak, amplifies the Highwomen's support for their sisters in country music and beyond.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama says of his genre-diverse list of songs that includes the Highwomen's single. "If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick."

Elsewhere among the former president's "Favorite Music of 2019" are selections from Summer Walker, Kaytranda, Lizzo and Maggie Rogers. A few of the tracks previously appeared on Obama's summer 2019 playlist.

That summer playlist also featured Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," the country-rap chart-topper that later found country singer Billy Ray Cyrus among the phenomenon's many remixes.

For their part, the Highwomen appear entirely pleased with Obama's nod to their tune. "Why, hello, Mr. President!" the group responded on Monday. "Thank you so much for including 'Redesigning Women' in your list of 2019 favorites."