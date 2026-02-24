11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is not shying away from speaking her mind when it comes to politics — a risky maneuver for an entertainer that can lead to the loss of some fans.

On Saturday (Feb. 21), Carlile performed a show in Minneapolis, and as soon as she came off stage, she was met by a Rolling Stone microphone and some questions about President Donald Trump.

What Did Brandi Carlile Say About Donald Trump Voters?

Carlile did not hold anything back, showing sympathy for those voters in 2024 whom she feels got duped by Donald Trump's promises.

"It’s very clear that this administration is not interested in legal immigration, they’re interested in violent theater. Violent theater and dominance over other people. I don’t believe most people signed up for that."

Carlile went on to show some heart for those who voted for Trump.

"Even people who voted for Trump, who I’m angry with, I don’t think they voted for this, and I do think that they can still change their minds."

How Did Trump Voters Get Scammed?

According to Brandi Carlile, "So, you got f–king scammed. We’re living in a scammy time, that’s what people do. You can’t even pick up your phone without getting scammed. Doesn’t mean you have to double down."

She went on to say that she thinks folks who voted for Trump feel "duped" and are "feeling ashamed and embarrassed."

Instead of embarrassment, Carlile wants those who feel like they were duped into voting for something that was totally different than expected to feel anger and speak up.

"They need to get mad and change their minds. Get past the embarrassment, get past the shame that we got duped by a con artist. Get mad enough to change your mind."

Brandi Carlile Is Putting Her Money Where Her Mouth Is

Her Minneapolis concert also doubled as a benefit concert that Carlile says raised more than $600,000 for The Advocates for Human Rights, a Minneapolis nonprofit that works to support families affected by ICE arrests, detainments and deportations in the city.